No Covid Deaths for 12 Straight Days, Though Lake County Cases Continue Increase

(Waukegan, IL) Higher Coronavirus case numbers were reported in Lake County over the weekend, but one good news trend has continued. The county averaged around 118 cases per day on Saturday, Sunday and Monday…but according to numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health…the county hasn’t reported a Covid-linked fatality in 12 days. Hospital admissions in the region 9 area which includes both Lake and neighboring McHenry County, went up by 11 over the past three days. While higher, those numbers are still lower than the last spike in May, by about 30 beds.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-10-21)