Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder expecting baby no. 2

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are growing their family.

The pair, who wed in 2015, announced they are expecting their second child together in an adorable Instagram post shared on Monday.

Alongside a snapshot of Reed holding their daughter Bodhi Soleil — who they welcomed in 2017 — and cradling her baby bump, The Vampire Diaries star wrote, “All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift.”

“ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!” he continued. “When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful…”

Somerhalder, 44, ended his message with a request that “everyone sends positivity.”

“The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one,” he concluded.

Reed, 34, shared the same photo to her Instagram with the caption, “2023 celebrating life.”

“Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift,” she added.

“As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE,” the Twilight alum added. “Some things are too good not to share.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.