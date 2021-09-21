Nicole Kidman reflects on her marriage to Tom Cruise: “I was young”

Once upon a time, Nicole Kidman was married to Tom Cruise. Now she’s reflecting on that time in her life, specifically about how she was treated by the media.
When asked by Harper’s Bazaar if she was annoyed with the media’s obsession over the high profile relationship, the Australian actress replied, “I was young. I think I offered it up?”
“Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way,” she continued, before a moment of silence. She then continued, “I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach.”
Referencing her current husband, country singer Keith Urban, the Nine Perfect Strangers star added, “My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, ‘How’s your heart?’ And I apparently responded, ‘Open.’”
Kidman, 54, and Cruise were married for 11 years before divorcing in 2001. They share two children: Isabella Jane, 28, and Connor, 26.
The Big Little Lies star and Urban wed in 2006 and they also have two children together — daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10.
