Nick Offerman, Chris Redd and more join Eddie Murphy’s holiday comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’

More revelers have joined Eddie Murphy‘s holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane, which is bound for Prime Video.

A day after it was announced that black-ish alumna Tracee Ellis Ross and 22 Jump Street‘s Jillian Bell have joined the cast, came word from the streaming service that A Black Lady Sketch Show creator Robin Thede, former Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd, and Parks and Rec veteran Nick Offerman have also signed up.

Other cast additions include Reasonable Doubt’s Thaddeus J. Mixson, Would it Kill You to Laugh?veteran Madison Thomas and BlackAF‘s Genneya Walton, according to the streamer.

Plot details for the film are still under wraps, but the project was said to be based on the real-life holiday experiences of writer Kelly Younger.

