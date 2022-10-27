Nick Jonas teams up with PXG for new golf apparel collection

Courtesy PXG

Soon you’ll be able to dress yourself in a new PGX collection from Nick Jonas.

The capsule collection, announced Wednesday, includes chic and modern offerings for golf aficionados. The collection includes stylish hats, socks, bags, slides and, of course, golf-inspired apparel. In all, 15 new apparel styles and nine accessories will be up for grabs.

Nick created this new offering with PGX co-founders Bob and Renee Parsons.

“This collection is a true collaboration between Renee and me, we both share the same passion for golf and fashion, and we wanted this to be apparent in the capsule,” Nick — who is a proud golf nut — said in a statement. “The group of styles are trend-driven, sporty, and technical and have the same unique edge and boldness that I infuse in all my projects.”

Nick’s new collection, PXG x NJ, launches November 15. You can check out the PXG website to snoop on a few teasers of what’s to come.

Not only that, there will be a special pop-up store celebrating the new line, which runs November 19 through November 20 in Los Angeles. If you’re on the opposite shoreline, there will be an exclusive pop-up event in New York City on November 15, where fans can now “reserve your tee time” to access the collection exclusively.

A giveaway for fans to win merchandise signed by Nick will launch November 15.

