New Oreo Flavor – You Could Win $50,000
Guess the new Oreo flavor and you could win $50,000!! It will be released on Monday, September 16th.
If you have a well-developed palate, you could become a little richer just for figuring out the new flavor. Even though I’m trying to stay on my diet, I think I can justify it. If I don’t eat the Oreos I can’t win the money. At least, that’s the argument I’m going to give my wife when she asks why I’m wolfing down sleeve after sleeve of Oreos.
Here are some details for you including a ranking of current Oreo flavors according to Delish.com.
Happy eating… and good luck!
New Oreo Flavor $50k Details
Oreo Flavors Ranked
