New Music Friday: Selena Gomez, Guetta/Rexha, GAYLE, Grammer and more

Today’s New Music Friday features the official release of a viral TikTok tune; new collaborations from Selena Gomez and from Andy Grammer; and more.

Years ago, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha teamed up to record “I’m Good (Blue),” a remix of the 1998 Eiffel 65 hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee).” The song has recently gone viral on TikTok, and earlier this month Bebe wrote, “We never released it. I have no idea how it made it to tik tok but i love it! Cheers!” The song has officially been released as a single.

After teasing it, Selena Gomez has finally released “Calm Down,” a collab with Afrorave artist Rema that marks Selena’s introduction to the Afrobeat scene. There’s also a lyric video.

GAYLE has dropped a new single from her upcoming EP, a study of the human experience volume two, due out October 7. It’s called “god has a sense of humor,” and she says, “This song is about wanting to have hope, and being torn between a pessimistic and optimistic perspective on the world. Because at the end of the day, I want to believe that we’re all just doing our best.”

Tai Verdes has released a new single, “how deep?,” from his upcoming album HDTV, out September 16. He says it’s “a song that I made about not knowing anything. And I hope that when people hear it, they feel lost, but also found, but also lost. Love has a tendency to make you feel like that.” It comes with a video featuring Tai performing live in Australia.

Andy Grammer has teamed up with his tour mates Fitz & the Tantrums for a track called “The Wrong Party.” Andy says of the song, “”When I first got to L.A. I remember trying to fit into a ‘scene’ and failing hilariously. Over time, I’ve been able to relax into my authentic self. I was just at the Wrong Party.”

JVKE is out with a new song, “i can’t help it,” an interpolation of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” JVKE’s album this is what ___ feels like (Vol. 1-4) [“this is what blank feels like”] will be out September 23.

(“I’m Good” contains uncensored profanity.)

