New Music Friday: Rita Ora, Adam Lambert, Sam Smith, charlieonafriday, Surf Mesa and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Rita Ora released the new song “You Only Love Me” and the music video, which is about her getting married. She did confirm her marriage to director Taika Waititi to the British radio show Heart Breakfast. Rita said she is “officially off the market,” and her private ceremony was “just nice and perfect.”

Adam Lambert released his “glam rendition” of Billie Eilish‘s “Getting Older” and said in a statement, “This is one of my favorite Billie tracks and I’m honored to put my own spin on it.” This song and other covers from Adam will appear on his new album, High Drama.

Sam Smith dropped the music video for “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” in celebration of releasing their new album, Gloria. The video shows Sam traipsing around a party in lavish outfits, such as an overflowing pink gown, before leaving in a car as everyone chases after them.

charlieonafriday is out with “That’s What I Get,” which is a continuation of his hit song “Enough.” This time, he realizes he called off a relationship too soon and regrets it.

Surf Mesa is back and out with “City Of Love,” which features Selah Sol. The song is about moving to the big city for a fresh start, but they can’t let go of the past.

Poo Bear‘s new band GXTP joined forces with Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee ﻿for “Contraband.” They also unleashed the music video, which shows them working on the single and jamming in the recording studio.

