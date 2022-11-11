New Music Friday: Rihanna, Joe Jonas, Kygo, Lizzo, Afrojack, Kim Petras, Andy Grammer, Sia and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Rihanna released “Born Again,” her second song for the new Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Joe Jonas released “Not Alone,” his collaboration with Khalid for the upcoming Korean War drama Devotion, which will play during the end credits. It was co-written by Harv and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

Kygo dropped Thrill of the Chase, the surprise follow-up to his 2020 album, Golden Hour. His new, 14-track offering features collaborations with X Ambassadors, Lukas Graham, DNCE and more. He said it’s “a collection of songs I worked on over the last two years that started during Covid and ended with sessions in Los Angeles.”

Lizzo is ringing in the holidays with her cover of “Someday at Christmas.” The song is an Amazon original, so it can only be found on Amazon Music at the moment.

Afrojack has teamed up with James Arthur for the dance pop single “Lose You.”

Kim Petras released “If Jesus Was a Rockstar,” a song that fulfilled her longtime dream of working with her pop hero Max Martin. The song addresses Kim, who is transgender, not feeling welcomed by her religion, so she concocts her own version of Jesus, who stands for inclusion.

Andy Grammer is out with “Good In Me,” which he says is him realizing a relationship is embracing both the good and bad in his partner.

Sia released her deluxe album Everyday Is Christmas, which includes three unreleased songs and a remix of her song “Snowman.”

Julia Michaels is out with “Sorry to Me Too,” which is her realizing she gave too much in a relationship.

Cheat Codes teamed up with Russell Dickerson and Dixie D’Amelio for “I Remember (Dixie Remix),” something fans have been begging them to do.

