New Music Friday: MAX, Christina Aguilera, Elton John, Britney Spears, The Chainsmokers, GAYLE and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…

MAX teamed up with DJ Illenium for “Worst Day,” where he sings about struggling with his inner darkness and choosing to turn to the light — preventing what would have been “the worst day of my life.” The duo also released a music video for the uplifting single.

Christina Aguilera celebrates the 20th anniversary of her Stripped album on Saturday. Ahead of the milestone, she dropped a new remix of the standout track “Beautiful” by DJ Benny Benassi.

﻿Elton John and Britney Spears have released their own remix of their “Hold Me Closer” collab, which is by Purple Disco Machine. The German producer infuses a nu-disco beat to the celebrated track.

The Chainsmokers also jumped on the remix bandwagon, but did that to their new album, So Far So Good. Fans can now listen to a lo-fi version of the entire album. All the songs are on YouTube with animated visualizers.

GAYLE unleashed the breakup anthem “ALEX,” which she says she wrote with her friends when she realized her relationship was doomed.

Shakira has released the heartbreak anthem “Monotonía” with Latin superstar Ozuna. The two also dropped the song’s official music video, which sees Shakira put her heart on display — literally — and do everything she can to protect it.

Rosa Linn has released “WDIA (Would Do It Again)” with “Arcade” singer Duncan Laurence. The song is about how Rosa would be willing to do everything over — even if it means losing the person she’s in love with — just to feel the high of falling in love once more.

Taylor Swift isn’t the only singer who released a song named “Karma” on Friday — so did Trevor Daniel. His upbeat track is about him enjoying his fame and ignoring the bully who is trying to tear him down.

