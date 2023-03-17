New Music Friday: Lewis Capaldi, BTS’ Jimin, Jessie J, Lauv and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Lewis Capaldi released “How I’m Feeling Now,” which comes shortly before his Netflix feature length music documentary film of the same name. How I’m Feeling Now, the documentary, hits the streaming service on April 5.

BTS‘ Jimin is out with “Set Me Free Pt.2,” a new track off his forthcoming solo debut album, FACE. The hip-hop-infused track is about the singer’s quest to overcome the pain, sorrow and emptiness hidden deep inside him.

Jessie J dropped her collab with Louis York, called “Heaven Bound.” The groovy single is part of York’s forthcoming sophomore album, Songs with Friends, which will include collabs with singers like Chris Daughtry and PJ Morton.

Lauv shared the demo of his song “Talking To Myself,” so you can see how much the song changed from that to the version he inevitably released.

Tori Kelly is out with “missin u,” which sees her infusing nostalgic R&B beats that dominated the early aughts to sing about a past relationship and how she still thinks back to the good times they had.

Jason Derulo unleashed his cover of The Isley Brothers‘ “It’s Your Thing.” It’s featured in the upcoming movie Spinning Gold, which is about how Casablanca Records forever changed the music industry. It hits theaters March 31.

Sabrina Carpenter released emails i can’t send fwd:, which is a deluxe version of her new album. One new song on the album is “Feather.” The release coincides with the second leg of her tour.

Usher treated fans to “Glu,” his first single in three years. The song is about the animal magnetism he and his leading lady experience. He first previewed the sensual track on Valentine’s Day. It’ll appear on his upcoming album.

