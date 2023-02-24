New Music Friday: Halsey, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, The Kid LAROI, Shakira, Niall Horan and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Halsey unleashed the solo version of “Die 4 Me,” which they performed over the summer during their tour. The song was originally a collab with Post Malone and Future, released in 2019, called “Die for Me.” Halsey released the solo version because many fans requested it.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande dropped their remix of “Die For You.” The pair took fans by surprise this week when they first teased the collab. Ari said she’s taking a music hiatus to focus on her beauty brand and the Wicked movies, but made an exception to assist The Weeknd on the viral song.

The Kid LAROI released “I Guess It’s Love?” The song is about him falling hard for a girl despite forces trying to pull them apart.

﻿Shakira﻿ teamed up with Karol G to release a new song that seemingly takes aim at ex ﻿Gerard Piqué. “TQG” sees Shakira singing in Spanish about being hurt when her former lover gets a new girl — a possible dig at Piqué dating 23-year-old ﻿Clara Chia Marti — but now focusing on herself.

Niall Horan released the music video for his new song, “Heaven,” which is the first single to be released off his forthcoming third album, The Show.

“Mood” singer 24KGoldn is out with “Bite.” The song is about him being smitten by his muse and her “bloody colored kisses.”

Kane Brown hopped on a song with Loud Luxury and DVBBS called “Next To You,” a collab that apparently took the team three years to complete. Talk about a labor of love!

