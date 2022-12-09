New Music Friday: GAYLE, Meghan Trainor, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Dove Cameron, JVKE and more
It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …
GAYLE released her new EP, a study of the human experience volume two and a half, which features alternate versions of her songs. GAYLE explained the EP was the result of her “sitting with my music and thinking about what I would change about these songs now that I have more experiences and inspirations. also i got bored and wanted to do it.”
Meghan Trainor released the a capella version of “Made You Look,” which features Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, Sri, and TikTokers Chris Olsen and Elyse Myers.
Camila Cabello has teamed up with Nigerian singer Oxlade for a remix of his song “KU LO SA.”
On the topic of remixes, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” was given a Nova Twins Remix, which gave the song a rock twist.
Dove Cameron is out with “Girl Like Me,” her twist on the 1994 Edwyn Collins hit “Girl Like You.” She explained the song is an “empowering response to the original- with a slightly more synth-y club future leaning point of view.” She added she wants the song “playing behind me in a slow motion fight scene in the action film of my dreams.”
JVKE teamed up with Martin Garrix for “Hero,” the new MARVEL SNAP anthem for Marvel Entertainment. The animated music video, which was released Friday, features some of Marvel’s biggest heroes — Black Panther, the X-Men, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and more.
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC news.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.