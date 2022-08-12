New Music Friday: Charlie Puth, Bella Poarch, Sean Kingston, Carly Rae Jepsen and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Charlie Puth released a new version of his and Jung Kook‘s “Left and Right” today, which was remixed by EDM artist Sam Feldt. This new spin transforms the song into a dance track.

TikTok sensation Bella Poarch released “Living Hell” and its creepy music video, which sees her submerged in yellow slime and being at the mercy of an invisible force that treats her like a plaything. This is the latest single off her just-released Dolls EP.

Sean Kingston also released a new song and its accompanying music video, this time for “Side.” The hypnotic track features heavy percussion as Sean sings about not being able to get a girl out of his head. The track will be featured on his upcoming album Road to Deliverance, which is due out later this year.

Carly Rae Jepsen released the music video for “Beach House,” a tongue-in-cheek track about her standards getting in the way of finding true love when, in reality, the dating pool is filled with duds. The video flips gender roles, with Carly acting like a boss as dancing men surround her.

﻿Joshua Bassett﻿ released “Smoke Slow” and its music video today. He said of the track, “This song is about savoring those moments together with a person you feel close to, but know you can’t be with. Since I couldn’t say it aloud, of course, I had to write a song about it.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.