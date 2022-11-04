New Music Friday: Alicia Keys, Joji, Jason Derulo, Mike Posner and more
Alicia Keys has released her first holiday album, Santa Baby, exclusively streaming on Apple Music in spatial audio. You can also buy it on CD wherever they’re sold and preorder a vinyl version. She’s also released a video for one of the album’s four original tracks, “December Back 2 June.”
Jason Derulo has teamed up with Australian dance duo SHOUSE for “Never Let You Go,” a remix of SHOUSE’s song “Won’t Forget You.”
“Glimpse of Us” artist Joji has released Smithereens, his first new album since 2020. He’s also announced two headlining shows: one at New York’s Madison Square Garden on May 6 and one at L.A.’s The Kia Forum on May 13.
Mike Posner had Zedd and London-based producer/musician ellis remix and reimagine his latest single, “I’m Not Dead Yet.” “I’m Not Dead Yet (ellis edit)” also comes with a video that features Mike in all kinds of crazy makeup looks.
Australian singer/songwriter Dean Lewis, best known for his single Be Alright, is out with new album The Hardest Love, which features the single “How Do I Say Goodbye.”
Powfu, best known for his hit “Deathbed (Coffee for Your Head),” has released a pop-punk cover of Taylor Swift‘s hit “Mine,” from her Speak Now album. It’ll appear on his upcoming EP, surrounded by hounds and serpents. In a statement, Powfu says, “Growing up, I used to fall asleep listening to Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 and Yellowcard, so covering this song was nostalgic for me.” It was co-produced by Powfu’s dad, Dave Faber, of the band Faber Drive.
