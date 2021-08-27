New Mask and Vaccine Mandates in Place, Latest on Lake County Covid Numbers

(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus cases were up, but deaths fell on Thursday in Lake County. Illinois health officials added 198 new cases with one fatality, bringing the August death toll to 9. ICU space in the Lake and McHenry County area was opened up for the 3rd straight day, dropping two percentage points to 83% capacity. Hospital admissions, however, rose by 6 to 114…statewide, hospitalizations fell for only the 4th time this month.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-27-21)
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois will require all educators from kindergarten through college, and health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines or submit to weekly testing. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday also announced a fresh statewide mandate on wearing masks indoors in response to a spike in cases, particularly in southern Illinois. Pritzker says hospital systems are becoming overwhelmed in areas with low vaccination rates and where there are fewer hospitals. The rules overlap in some places, for instance masks are already required in schools and Chicago schools require teacher vaccines. The mask order begins Monday and applies to everyone over age 2, regardless of vaccination status.
Associated Press (7-27-21)