(Waukegan, IL) Two new K9’s have made their debut for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. K9 Zeus and K9 Drako graduated their initial training and are now on duty. K9 Zeus is partnered with Deputy Kevin Harris and K9 Drako is partnered with Deputy Roxana Stancioiu. They join Boomer, Dax, Duke, Danno, Ryker, Echo and Axel on the Lake County Sheriff’s K9 team.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-7-22)