New Lake County Sheriff K9’s Named

(Waukegan, IL) The latest additions to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office K9 team have gotten their names. Sheriff’s officials reached out to Lake County school children to name the 2 new officers. One will be named Axel, which was suggested by a Deerfield High School student and two 6th graders at the Hawthorn Middle School in Vernon Hills. The second K9 will be named Echo, suggested by a Kindergarten student at Milburn Elementary. The four students will be invited to the official swearing in of the dogs in late June when their initial training is complete. Deputy Tyler Girmscheid was partnered with Canine Echo and Deputy Kevin Gauer was partnered with Canine Axel. They join Dax, Duke, Danno, Ryker, and Boomer on the force.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-29-22)