New Duran Duran concert film and doc, ‘A Hollywood High,’ premiering soon

Courtesy of Abramorama

A new Duran Duran concert film and documentary, A Hollywood High, featuring footage of a rooftop show the British new wave band played last March will be released in theaters around the world November 3.

The 75-minute movie focuses on a performance by Duran Duran on the roof of L.A.’s Aster Hotel, and also includes new interviews with the band’s members and archival footage of the group, while telling the story of the group’s love for and experiences in the city.

Prior to its wide release, A Hollywood High will get a special premiere screening at LA’s Dolby Theatre on October 27 that Duran Duran will attend. A London premiere with follow on November 1 at the Vue West End theater.

“For our first U.S. show in several years we wanted to do something really special and intimate,” says keyboardist Nick Rhodes. “After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the front-runner … we had never done anything like that before, and we had just released a new album [2021’s Future Past]. Somehow it seemed like a magical doorway to the next part of our journey.”

Adds bassist John Taylor, “Duran Duran have had an enduring relationship with the city of Los Angeles since the first time we came to America. We were determined to do something unique to celebrate our four decades together. A rooftop performance in LA … turned out to be an extraordinary night for all of us.”

Duran Duran will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 5 at LA’s Microsoft Theater.

