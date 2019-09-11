NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Graffitti is seen reading "Never Forget 9-11-01" near the World Trade Center site September 5, 2007 in New York City. The sixth anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks is Tuesday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
September 11th, 2001…
I remember when my Dad told me he could recall exactly what he was doing when Kennedy was shot. He was a Hall Monitor and he got to class late. The radio was on and the details were emerging from the shooting. I didn’t have to call my Dad to verify this story. I remembered it because how important it was. He told me kids were crying in class. People were scared. When we had this talk, it was long before 9/11. I was young and I never expected I would have a story to tell my Daughter.
18 years ago I remember exactly where I was, what I was doing, and how I felt. I remember how eerie the entire day was.
Without going into every detail of my day, I’ll say that I was out of work. September 12th I was supposed to head to a tour of the broadcasting school I eventually attended. I was asleep when the first tower was hit. I heard the phone ringing and I ignored it. I knew it was my Mom trying to get me up. Finally I woke up and answered and all she told me was to turn on the TV. I couldn’t believe what I saw.
My Mom is/was a stock broker in Chicago. After absorbing what was going on, I called her back and told her she needed to come home. She was in a huge city and who knows if this could happen there. She told me she couldn’t because the market hadn’t closed. Hours later, she left work and made it home safely. She got home and told me that a man in her office was on the phone with someone in the World Trade Center when it was hit. That man heard someone that he had talked to daily die. I couldn’t even fathom that feeling.
A friend, his Mom lived and worked in New York. Later in the day I visited him. As I drove to his house, it was such a strange sight to see a sky without airplanes in it. Just weird. We watched the news as the day went on. We talked with his Mom in NY and it was like a movie. She was OK and was home and out of harms way.
This was a day that I will remember vividly for the rest of my life. A day that my Daughter will ask me about someday. Hopefully she will NEVER experience anything like September 11, 2001.