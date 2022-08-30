Netflix reveals fall slate, including Lindsay Lohan’s Christmas movie

“Cobra Kai” returns September 5 — Netflix/Curtis Bonds Baker

A day after officially celebrating its 25th birthday, Netflix is giving its users some presents.

The streaming service has revealed its fall slate of films, and they run the gamut from the Oscar-winning WWI film All Quiet on the Western Front on October 28, to returning favorites like the sequel of Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown‘s Enola Holmes on November 4, to Lindsay Lohan‘s return with Falling for Christmas on November 10.

Others include the true-crime documentary Capturing the Killer Nurse on November 11, and the family fantasy Slumberland starring Jason Momoa, which debuts November 18.

You can check out the full slate on the streamer’s fan site Tudum.

Speaking of Netflix’s birthday, the streaming service that began by mailing out DVDs released some factoids about its life. For example, the first movie to ever ship from Netflix to a customer was sent on March 10, 1998.

It was 1988’s Beetlejuice, for the record.

Also of note, the first recorded use of the phrase “Netflix and chill” was on January 21, 2009, in a tweet by a young woman named La Shanda Rene Foster.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.