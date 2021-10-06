Netflix ready to sleigh with huge holiday line-up

It’s not even Halloween yet, but Netflix is planting its flag for the holiday season, by announcing its 2021 slate, which includes 11 new holiday movies, six Christmas-themed series, and more — 28 new titles in all.
Here’s the full schedule of sleigh-time festivities from the streaming service:
November 1 — The Claus Family
November 5 — Love Hard
November 7 — Father Christmas Is Back
November 17 — Christmas Flow
November 18 — The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
November 23 — Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast
November 24 — Blown Away Christmas
A Boy Called Christmas
Robin Robin
November 26 — A Castle for Christmas
School of Chocolate
November 28 — Elves
November 30 — Charlie’s Colorfoms City: Snowy Stories
Coming in December:
December 2 — Single All The Way
December 3 — The Great British Baking Show: Holidays — Season 4
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
December 6 — David and the Elves
December 14 — Starbeam: Beaming in the New Year
December 16 — A California Christmas: City Lights
December 22 — A Grumpy Christmas
December 24 — 1000 Miles from Christmas
Also coming in December, dates TBA:
A Naija ChristmasHow to Ruin Christmas: Season 2
