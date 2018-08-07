It’s National Night Out tonight! It’s time to have a party with your local police departments and bring the neighborhood and community together under positive circumstances. Here are some links on what Lake County communities are doing to celebrate.

Tuesday, August 7th

Antioch National Night Out

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Antioch Community Bandshell

Buffalo Grove National Night Out

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Willow Stream Park South, Buffalo Grove

Fox Lake National Night Out

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Lakefront Park, Fox Lake

Mundelein National Night Out

7:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Santa Maria del Popolo, Mundelein

Northbrook National Night Out

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Meadowhill Aquatic Center, Northbrook

Vernon Hills National Night Out

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Hartman Park, Vernon Hills

Round Lake National Night Out Against Crime

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Round Lake Police Department

Wildwood National Night Out

5:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Various Parks in Wildwood

Wauconda National Night Out

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. Cook Memorial Park, Wauconda

Follow the link for more details. National Night Out – Aug 7, 2018