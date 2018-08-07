It’s National Night Out tonight! It’s time to have a party with your local police departments and bring the neighborhood and community together under positive circumstances. Here are some links on what Lake County communities are doing to celebrate.
Tuesday, August 7th
Antioch National Night Out
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Antioch Community Bandshell
Buffalo Grove National Night Out
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Willow Stream Park South, Buffalo Grove
Fox Lake National Night Out
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Lakefront Park, Fox Lake
Mundelein National Night Out
7:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Santa Maria del Popolo, Mundelein
Northbrook National Night Out
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Meadowhill Aquatic Center, Northbrook
Vernon Hills National Night Out
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Hartman Park, Vernon Hills
Round Lake National Night Out Against Crime
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Round Lake Police Department
Wildwood National Night Out
5:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Various Parks in Wildwood
Wauconda National Night Out
5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. Cook Memorial Park, Wauconda
Follow the link for more details. National Night Out – Aug 7, 2018