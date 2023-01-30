Name Changes Could Be Easier Under Illinois Legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A bill sent to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker would lift restrictions on residents who can’t legally change their names because of past crimes. Supporters say the legislation would especially help people who are transgender or have been victims of human trafficking. Under current law, there’s a lifetime ban on name changes for people who have been convicted of identity theft or are on state registries for certain crimes. Others convicted of crimes can face a 10-year waiting period. A judge would make the final decision on a name change with input from a local prosecutor under the bill that has cleared the General Assembly.

Associated Press (1-30-23)