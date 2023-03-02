Music notes: Twenty One Pilots, Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and more

The music video for Twenty One Pilots‘ “Heathens,” the song from the 2016 movie Suicide Squad, has surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube. This is their second video to pass that threshold, the first being their 2015 breakout hit, “Stressed Out.”

Bad Bunny also scored a YouTube milestone: the music video for his 2016 trap anthem “Soy Peor” has passed 1 billion views, becoming his 10th overall to do so.

Selena Gomez is spending time with her family, revealing she went on a fishing trip with her stepfather, Brian Teefey, and little sister, Gracie. She captioned the post, “Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!” Images show the fish she and her sister reeled in and how they relaxed on the lake.

The beautiful earrings Taylor Swift wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards are heading to the auction block. The Hollywood Reporter finds the kite-shaped Lorraine Schwarz earrings will be auctioned by Joopiter, an auction house founded by Pharrell Williams. The earrings have over 136 carats in gemstones, including sapphires, tourmalines and diamonds. The gems are set in 18-karat white gold. The earrings are valued at $3 million.

The Weeknd released the stripped down, a cappella version of his “Die For You” remix that features Ariana Grande. The song is available to purchase now.

﻿Christina Aguilera ﻿shared a rare peek of her 8-year-old daughter, ﻿Summer﻿, by posting the adorable picture Summer drew, titled, “Mama’s audience and show in Chile.” The audience is drawn in colorful silhouettes. “It’s moments like these that truly make what I do worthwhile,” Christina wrote. “Making new memories around the world with my family and seeing my daughter capture her experiences in her own creative way has been the greatest reward.”

