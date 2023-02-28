Music notes: Selena Gomez, Jessie J, Nick Jonas, Taylor Swift, Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Ava Max

﻿Selena Gomez﻿ gave fans a peek at ﻿actor ﻿Jesse Williams﻿‘ ﻿﻿upcoming role on ﻿Only Murders in the Building﻿. Sharing a selfie she snapped with the ﻿Grey’s Anatomy﻿ alum as he was getting glammed up, Selena wrote, “So @ijessewilliams is killing it on season 3 guys.” No word yet on when the new season is slated to stream on Hulu.

Jessie J has two new songs coming out — “The Award Goes To” and “Heaven Bound,” the latter being a collab that’ll be available on Louis York‘s new album. Jessie has shared a link in her Instagram bio where fans can presave her new music, which she says is “coming soon.”

Nick Jonas is taking dad duty very seriously and gave his baby, Maltie, the grand backstage tour of the Jonas Brothers‘ Las Vegas residency. Wife Priyanka Chopra shared the adorable moment to her Instagram.

Taylor Swift released the Through the Eras merchandise on her online store to further hype fans for her tour, which kicks off in a few weeks. Taylor is selling T-shirts that celebrate each of her albums, as well as hoodies, sweatpants, blankets, nail gems, activity books and more.

﻿Lewis Capaldi﻿ has been called several things, but the singer revealed on TikTok a “random guy came up to me and said I looked like Mad-Eye Moody from ﻿Harry Potter﻿.” Lewis then shared an image of the character actor ﻿Brendan Gleeson played in the film and deadpanned, “I kinda get it.”

﻿Ed Sheeran﻿ surprised the St Kilda Football Club Saints in celebration of their 150th anniversary. The club shared a video to Instagram of Ed meeting the team, who gifted him — and his daughters — some team merchandise.

Ava Max dropped the music video for “Weapons,” which fans can watch on her official Facebook.

