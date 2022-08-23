Music notes: Sanjaya Malakar, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles and more

Remember Sanjaya Malakar? The American Idol alum, who polarized fans in 2007, came out as bisexual on the Adam Sank Show podcast. He recalled being hounded about his sexuality back then, saying that was “so weird for me.” Sanjaya, who called himself an “awkward theater kid,” is now a pastry chef and bartender.

Rihanna teamed up with MSCHF to launch her new Fenty Beauty campaign, called “Ketchup or Makeup.” Palettes are $25 and contain six items that mimic Heinz ketchup packets. They’ll either contain a new glittery red lip gloss or the famous red condiment. Talk about a Rihanna version of Russian roulette …

Justin Timberlake will perform at the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala on October 8. Chris Pine and his dad will host the event, which aims to raise money to provide critical care to its young patients.

Sara Bareilles caught Harry Styles‘ Madison Square Garden show and joked sneakers are necessary “concert footwear for 40 somethings” on her Instagram Story.

Jessie J lavished love onto her “Bang Bang” collaborator Ariana Grande by singing praises about her R.E.M. Beauty line. “Love this gloss,” she raved on her Instagram Story, showing the hot pink gloss in question.

Speaking of makeup, Selena Gomez shared how you can steal her Only Murders in the Building‘s character’s look using her Rare Beauty line. You can visit the “Mabel Mora’s Must Haves” website, where you can buy the makeup she uses.

Meghan Trainor showed how she combats motion sickness in the car — she wears those special glasses to reduce nausea. While previewing her cheeky new song “Don’t I Make It Look Easy,” she captioned the TikTok video, “Trying not to throw up in every car ride.” She’ll be on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night.

