﻿Rihanna﻿ revealed what she wants her beauty legacy to be, telling Elle, “My mantra has always been and always will be, ‘Beauty is there to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure or a uniform.’ I hope that carries on, because it’s an incredibly joyful and freeing way to live.”

Perfect magazine shared a behind-the-scenes video of Sam Smith‘s sizzling photoshoot, which features the singer wearing several edgy outfits and also smearing their body with blue paint. The issue drops February 18.

﻿Lauv﻿ jumped on a TikTok open verse challenge with ﻿Walk off the Earth﻿ by sharing his original lyrics to their song “My Stupid Heart.” The video features ﻿Romeo Aniello, the 5-year-old son of bandmates Gianni Luminati and Sarah Blackwood, who provides the main vocals.

﻿Cardi B﻿ was happy to have her song “I Like It” featured in the new season of You. Cardi is a fan of the Netflix show and jokes about having a crush on Penn Badgley, who plays the series’ problematic lead. She even changed her Twitter profile picture to a photo of him. Badgley told Rolling Stone he wants Cardi to cameo in the show.

﻿Mariah Carey﻿ announced on Instagram: “IT’S A WRAP [microphone emoji] by popular lamb demand, EP out now!” The four-song EP was released in celebration of Mariah’s 2009 deep cut “It’s A Wrap,” which has gone viral. It features the original song, a remix featuring Mary J. Blige and two other versions of the track.

﻿Owl City﻿ announced a new album is on the way, called ﻿Coco Moon﻿. The album is expected to arrive March 24. The artist said some songs are autobiographical, while others are odd and metaphorical. “The point is that Coco Moon is a very Owl City album. It is quirky. It is odd. It is unapologetically myself,” he tweeted.

