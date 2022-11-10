Music notes: Pink, Louis Tomlinson, Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, Ava Max and more

Pink teamed up with Soundwaves Art to raise money for UNICEF and No Kid Hungry. The organization made artwork based off the sound waves of her songs “So What,””Give Me A Reason” and “Cover Me In Sunshine.” There are prints of the pieces that are available to purchase now.

Louis Tomlinson unveiled his Faith in the Future World Tour, which kicks off May 26 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Louis will trek across the U.S. and Canada through July, hitting major cities such as Austin, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Toronto, Boston and more. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET on his official website.

Mariah Carey is NOT the Queen of Christmas. The singer proclaimed on Twitter that Dolly Parton is the “Queen of Everything” and, yes, that includes Christmas.

Shawn Mendes caused eyebrows to waggle when he hiked shirtless in Los Angeles. TMZ shared several pictures of Shawn’s sculpted six pack, and the outlet floated the idea that he’s “Canada’s finest export.”

Ava Max unleashed her new, disco-inspired song “Weapons.” It is the latest single off her sophomore album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, that’s set to hit the shelves in January. You can preorder the album now.

Did Nick Lachey shade ex-wife Jessica Simpson? E! Online reports Nick chatted with divorced Love Is Blind contestant Matt Bolton and told him, “Hey, it’s always better the second time, right?” Nick divorced Jessica in 2006 and has since remarried Vanessa Lachey.

All those sped-up songs on TikTok are shaking up the Billboard charts and allowing older songs to enjoy new streaming booms. That was the case for Echosmith‘s “Cool Kids,” as well as Demi Lovato‘s “Cool for the Summer.” The outlet notes this trend lets younger generations discover older hits and make them popular again.

