Music notes: Pink, Lil Nas X, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Steve Lacy and Carly Rae Jepsen

Pink‘s new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” arrives next Friday, so she’s rolled out a hilarious new promo that gives fans a chance to win a bag of her exclusive and super spicy “Vicious B****es Chips’es.” They can enter to win, learn her tip of the day or hear a new clip of her song by dialing 1-888-262-PINK. Her Thursday tip was, “If you find a toilet in your dream, don’t use it!”

Lil Nas X promised to “avenge” Vincent van Gogh and did so by pretending to throw a “Sunflowers” painting at Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s soup can, sharing the edited pictures to Instagram. Last week, climate protesters threw soup on the iconic painting to protest oil.

Katy Perry is celebrating a new milestone because “Dark Horse” has become the newest member of Spotify’s Billions Club. She announced the good news on her Instagram Story, adding, “thanks to all the fans.”

Taylor Swift released the Lyric Collection of her Midnights album, which are two instrumental versions of the songs “Question…?” and “Bejeweled.” She also revealed that in “Question…?” the sound of people cheering is actually a group of her friends shouting in a recording studio.

Steve Lacy is heading to Saturday Night Live as its musical guest on November 5. He apologized to his West Coast fans on his Instagram Story, revealing he has to move around a few shows “to make it to SNL.” He vowed to quickly reschedule the dates.

Carly Rae Jepsen loved a fan’s design of her new album, The Loneliest Time, so much that she turned it into a limited-edition CD in the United Kingdom. Artist @Jaketheillustrator shared his design and announced the surprise partnership on his Instagram. Fans can preorder the album now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.