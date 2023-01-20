Music notes: Miley Cyrus, FINNEAS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Ava Max and Lewis Capaldi

﻿﻿Fans can’t get enough of Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” — it beat the record ﻿BTS﻿’ “Butter” previously held for being the fastest song to clock 100 million streams. She hit the mark in the song’s first six days whereas BTS needed a week.

FINNEAS brought the big brother energy by ratting out a recent thought from Billie Eilish﻿. He tweeted out a line that made Billie “genuinely proud of herself,” which was, “I actually thought about reading a book yesterday!” FINNEAS said he had his sister’s permission to share that.

Sam Smith is the musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live and they cracked a smile when filming a promo with host Aubrey Plaza. Sam also revealed they’re a fan, saying they loved her in Emily the Criminal.

Speaking of Sam, they released their album’s title track on Friday and they revealed on Instagram that “Gloria,” the song, is “one of the most important pieces of music I’ll ever make.”

﻿Taylor Swift ﻿cannot wait for ﻿Paramore ﻿to join her Eras Tour, which starts in March. She told ﻿Billboard﻿, “We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later.” She adds teaming up with the “Ain’t It Fun” singers is “a dream come true.”﻿﻿

Ava Max has one week to go before releasing her new album Diamonds & Dancefloors. She shared the album’s tracklist and asked, “What songs are you claiming?” The album arrives January 27.

Lewis Capaldi showed off his improv skills when trying to bring an X-rated conversation to flow into a story about his dead aunt, who he sings about in “Before You Go.” He posted his hilarious monologue to TikTok, where he admits he strained his brain to make it work. He captioned the video, “rest in peace.”

