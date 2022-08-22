Music notes: Megan Thee Stallion, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Coldplay, Jack Harlow, AJR, Bebe Rexha and more

Megan Thee Stallion channeled Sailor Moon when taking over Tokyo. She wore an outfit reminiscent of the ’90s anime heroine and styled her hair in twin buns. “Tokyo today,” she wrote on Instagram.

Joe Jonas admitted to forgetting his lyrics one too many times and shared an Instagram video of him superimposed in the back of a police cruiser. “If forgetting lyrics was illegal,” he wrote, adding, “Lock me up.”

﻿Demi Lovato﻿ has this advice to young, aspiring actors: “If you want to be a teenager, be a teenager. If you want to do this for a living, maybe wait a little bit until you’re older so you can have life experience under your belt,” they told Pop Crush, adding, “Enjoy your time right now. Be present.”

Coldplay extended the Music of the Spheres tour into next year. The group announced on Twitter they’re adding more dates in the U.K. and Europe. Tickets go on sale Thursday on coldplay.com.

Speaking of more tour dates, Jack Harlow added five more English gigs for his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour. New dates include Birmingham, London, Manchester, Leeds and Nottingham. Ticketmaster is selling tickets.

AJR is teasing new music. Jack and Ryan Met shared a TikTok and teased, “Look what we just made.” They added they’re “cooking up new sounds” but have yet to reveal when they’ll drop the new song, which features strings, a thumping beat and whimsical vocals.

Speaking of new music, ﻿Bebe Rexha﻿ and DJ ﻿David Guetta﻿ will release “I’M GOOD (BLUE)” this Friday. Bebe shared a snippet to Instagram. The track remixes Eiffel 65‘s 1998 smash “Blue.”

﻿Lady Gaga﻿ made history at Fenway Park in Boston, writing on TikTok that she performed its “highest attended and paid show.”

Ava Max is back to platinum blond after dyeing her hair brown, she revealed on TikTok.

