Music notes: Mariah Carey, Zayn Malik, Taylor Swift and Meghan Trainor

Mariah Carey added more dates to her Merry Christmas To All concerts in New York and Toronto. “The demand has been so nice, we’ve decided to do it twice,” she tweeted Friday. Tickets for the extra shows are now on sale. At this time, these shows are Mariah’s only holiday performances this year.

Zayn Malik has been cast in the upcoming animated feature film 10 Lives. The singer will actually voice two characters, Kirk and Cameron, who are reportedly big softies for their mom but try putting on a super-tough exterior. The film is about a selfish cat who is given a second chance after they take their nine lives for granted. The movie is slated to hit theaters next August.

Taylor Swift‘s achieved a rare feat on the British music charts, says Music News. She achieved what is called an Official Chart Double when the album Midnights and the song “Anti-Hero” topped their respective charts. It should also be noted Midnights sold 204,000 copies in the United Kingdom, which is double her previous personal best, when 1989 sold 90,300 copies in the U.K. in its first week.

Meghan Trainor is a shameless Lizzie McGuire fan, to the point she admitted to Elle that its the alias she uses when booking hotels. “She’s my friend now,” she said of series star Hilary Duff and admits the actress is well aware of just how big a fan Meghan is — because she “told it to her face.”

