Music notes: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Meghan Trainor, Olivia Rodrigo and Rihanna

Lil Nas X was being a super uncle at his latest show: he brought his young nephew onstage to dance with him to the new “Star Walkin’” anthem. He shared a video on TikTok of the two busting moves to the new hit, which drove the crowd wild.

Lizzo shared a behind-the-scenes video of her playing James Madison‘s 200-year-old crystal flute. In a new TikTok, the singer revealed she not only was the first person to ever play it, she is also the first person to play music in the Library of Congress’ Reading Room — and, of course, she played the historic relic for that, too!

Remember that viral photo of Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara visiting a sex shop? Well, she finally explained what she was doing there in a TikTok video and said “it’s not what you think.” She was there to pick up a few things for a friend who was too shy to go in there herself — so Meghan was simply being a brave friend.

﻿Olivia Rodrigo broke a major streaming record on Spotify. Her team confirmed to ABC Audio she is the first female artist on the platform to have three solo songs off the same album hit 1 billion streams. Her song “dejavu” joins hits “drivers license” and “good 4 u” in Spotify’s billion streams club.

TMZ is now reporting Rihanna has not picked a guest to assist her at the Super Bowl halftime show. Apparently her team has compiled a list of 50 potential names, but the “Umbrella” singer could choose to do the entire set solo.

