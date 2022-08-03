Music notes: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Halsey, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, Jackson Wang and Selena Gomez

﻿Lil Nas X﻿ says ﻿Beyoncé﻿’s new album, ﻿Renaissance, is having a major impact on him. He said on an Instagram Story, “This Beyoncé album kinda changing my life somehow. unironically.” He praised the “intention” put into the album and raved, “She really deserves every single flower thrown at her.”

Lizzo is on Hot Ones ﻿Thursday and, based on the TikTok teaser, she did not like eating super hot sauces – because she flips host ﻿Sean Evans the bird. Another teaser sees Lizzo revealing she has acid reflux!

Harry Styles‘ debut single, “Sign of the Times,” has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube! The 2017 hit song is his first music video to enter YouTube’s billion views club.

Halsey gave their fans FOMO by sharing a video of their trip to Universal Studios Japan, which included a stop at Super Nintendo World and Harry Potter World. They also filled up on butterbeer and super cute foods.

Nick Jonas shouted out wife Priyanka Chopra, who is working with UNICEF in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees. “I’m always inspired by @priyankachopra and her heart and love for others,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

Fans think ﻿Ariana Grande ﻿honored ex ﻿Mac Miller ﻿with her new R.E.M. Beauty launch. She has a lip oil called “Pickin Petals,” which reflects a lyric from their collab “The Way.” Miller died in 2018 from an accidental overdose.

﻿Jackson Wang﻿ teased his upcoming album MAGIC MAN﻿, arriving September 9. “It’s a bit of rock, a bit of grunge, a bit of pop. It’s a mixture of everything,” he told ﻿People﻿. “A lot of [the album] is inspired by the process of me just trying to understand myself.”

Selena Gomez will not suck in her gut while on vacation. She shared a TikTok of her lounging in a bathing suit and lip-syncing that she is letting her tummy stick out because it’s a “real stomach.”

