Music notes: Lil Nas X, Kesha, Charlie Puth, Pink and Ed Sheeran

Lil Nas X suited up for a new thirst trap. He shared several photos to his Instagram of him taking over an office building for several photo ops and captioned it, “sorry…ur fired.” He doesn’t specify what the photos are for.

It’s officially been 13 years since we were introduced to Kesha though her hit song “TiK ToK.” She celebrated on Instagram, “This was the beginning of our love story… we the misfits of creation & ur my safe place.” She added, “Animals damn we been THRU IT. thank you for always being here… Thank you for every minute of this life.”

If you own a Ford truck, Charlie Puth knows several songs the startup noise compliments — including Harry Styles‘ “As It Was,” Colbie Caillat‘s “Bubbly” and Snow Patrol‘s “Chasing Cars.” Why? According to Charlie, the startup noise is in A major, so it compliments the songs’ opening notes.

﻿Pink﻿ embarrassed her kids﻿, Willow ﻿and﻿ Jameson﻿﻿, by dressing up as Spider-Man and posing in front of the pool. “Every once in a while- when you go on vacation with your kids and they think they have you figured out- when they’re being soooo cool with their new friends- feeling grown and all that,” she wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes it’s time to show them and their friends how cool their mom is. I’m pretty sure they got it. I haven’t seen them in a while but- I’m pretty sure they got it.”

Ed Sheeran has a new collab coming out, this time with Argentine rapper Paulo Londra. The track, titled “Noche de Novela,” and its music video drop Thursday, August 11. Ed teased the new song on Instagram.

