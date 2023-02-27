Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Macklemore, Ellie Goulding and Ariana Grande

Fans who have been saving up to buy Kelly Clarkson‘s furniture line on Wayfair can now splurge: Kelly has launched a sale, with offerings starting as low as $9.

The Weeknd is officially the first artist to reach 100 million monthly Spotify listeners. He broke the record on Monday.

Has Dua Lipa found romance in Rita Ora‘s ex, Romain Gavras? British tabloid The Sun is claiming the 41-year-old filmmaker is dating Dua, who’s 27, on the down low. Apparently Gavras was identified as the mystery man Dua was seen leaving a BAFTAs party with, which first sparked relationship rumors.

Taylor Swift‘s “Lavender Haze” broke into the top 10 on the Billboard Adult Pop Airplay chart, making it her 27th song overall to make it to the upper echelon of that particular list. She now ties Maroon 5 for having the record for the most top 10 hits on the chart.

Macklemore performed “HEROES” for Vevo’s Ctrl series. The song’s about how rap culture inspired him growing up and is off of his upcoming album, Ben, which drops March 3.

﻿Ellie Goulding﻿ shared another clip of her upcoming collab with DJ ﻿Calvin Harris﻿, “Miracle”. She revealed the song has “one of the highest choruses I’ve done so far in my career.” Ellie shared a video of her singing the high notes; Calvin wrote in a comment, “Highest ever chorus we’re making history.”

﻿Ariana Grande﻿ is a fan of the film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and star ﻿Jenny Slate﻿, who voices the adorable main character, is blown away. She told ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿, “Brooke Shields did tell me that when I did her podcast and I swear that I kind of had a hard time understanding what was happening. I’m a huge Ariana Grande fan.”

