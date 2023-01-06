Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Joe Jonas, Gwen Stefani, Sam Smith and Charli XCX

Saved by the Bell‘s Mario Lopez taught Kelly Clarkson a jiujitsu move called the “rear naked choke” on her daytime talk show. Kelly’s “abnormally short arms” made it really difficult for her to put Mario in that chokehold, but she got it in the end. Mario joked that she now knows how to put difficult people to sleep.

If you missed seeing Joe Jonas in theaters for Devotion, you can change that on Sunday. The Korean War drama will be available to own or stream via Paramount+ on January 8. There’s a perk to buying the movie — it’ll come with never-before-seen bonus content. Joe starred as aviator Marty “Skip” Goode in the film.

Gwen Stefani and the Black Crowes are heading to Redondo Beach, California, in May to headline the 2023 BeachLife Festival. The festival, which bills itself as the biggest beach party in Los Angeles, runs May 5 through May 7. Tickets are available now on the event’s official website.

A new song from Sam Smith is on the way — “Gimme,” which also features artists Jessie Reyez and Koffee. Sam said the single drops Wednesday, January 11. Their album Gloria arrives January 27.

﻿Charli XCX ﻿is recovering from getting her wisdom teeth removed. She tweeted a photo of her in a hospital bed with gauze shoved in her mouth. “All my wisdom has gone. dumb and inexplicable decisions only from now on,” she captioned it.

