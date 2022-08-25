Music notes: JLo, BLACKPINK, Lizzo and more

Does Jennifer Lopez pick her backup dancers based on their astrological sign? That’s what Glee alum Heather Morris revealed on an episode of the podcast Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale. Heather recalled an instance where she auditioned for J.Lo and the singer asked any dancer who was a Virgo to raise their hand – they were subsequently asked to leave!

Check out this video of BLACKPINK reacting to their “Pink Venom” music video for the first time. The video set a YouTube record when it was released earlier this week, becoming the most-viewed music video on YouTube so far this year with 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours.

Lizzo is the new face of Instacart! She’s set to debut her new commercial for the company this Sunday during the MTV Video Music Awards. Lizzo’s Cart, a grocery list curated by Lizzo herself, is available on the Instacart app starting Friday.

John Legend is bringing his talents to MasterClass. The singer’s class on songwriting is available now on the e-learning program. John’s eighth studio album, Legend, drops September 9.

Sam Smith is gearing up to release a new banger with Kim Petras. The two posted a TikTok of them doing a choreographed dance to the new track as the lyrics flash across the screen. No word on when the song will be released but Sam teased it’s “coming soon.”

