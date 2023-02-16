Music notes: Jason Derulo, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Nelly, Pink and Mariah Carey

Jason Derulo is launching a new women’s Pro Volleyball Federation team with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, reports TMZ. Jason hopes to fill the team with the “happiest players in the world.” The franchise will be located in Omaha, Nebraska, and is set to start next February.

Harry Styles enjoyed a streaming boom after the Grammys, with streams of “As It Was” going up by 21 percent. Billboard reports sales were even better — 7,000 more copies sold, resulting in a 289 percent increase.

﻿Sam Smith﻿ also enjoyed a post-Grammys boost, with fans streaming their “Unholy” collab with﻿ Kim Petras﻿ 17.9 million times, which resulted in a 16 percent jump.

Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” also jumped in streams by 20 percent after the Grammys and sold 5,000 copies, an increase of 295 percent.

﻿Steve Lacy﻿﻿’s “Bad Habit” also saw a 6 percent uptick in streams after the Grammys, which is roughly 11.6 million streams.

Nelly also got some post-Grammy love, with “Hot in Herre” seeing a 5 percent jump in streams, or about 1.8 million listens.

﻿Pink﻿ revealed she’s lost 36 pounds, which she said was weight she gained during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough,” she told Variety. She also said she underwent a double disc replacement and hip surgery, so she needed to shed the pounds. Pink called herself “the bionic woman” and assured readers, “I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life.”

﻿Mariah Carey﻿ teamed up with her son, Moroccan, ﻿for another offering on her viral “It’s a Wrap” TikTok trend, a sped-up version of the 2009 deep cut that blew up on social media. This time, Mariah’s pretending to yell on the phone before her 11-year-old son snatches it out of her hands to signal the call is over.

