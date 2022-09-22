Music notes: Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Diplo, The Chainsmokers, Meghan Trainor and more

Jack Harlow is this year’s Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 SESAC Music Awards — his second straight win. His Lil Nas X collaboration, “Industry Baby,” shared a win for Song of the Year with Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves.”

Lil Nas X’s collaboration with M&M’s is here — colorful limited-edition packs meant to bring people together. “Growing up I would have never thought my face would be on M&M’S but here we are, and it’s amazing,” he said in a statement. A portion of M&M’S Packs Inspired by Lil Nas X sales will benefit the nonprofit Sing for Hope.

﻿Lorde ﻿teased her new album at Primavera Sound Los Angeles, saying she’ll make an announcement “sometime soon,” reports Music News. The “Royals” singer hinted this album will feature more pop music.

﻿Diplo was awarded a $1.2 million restraining order against a woman who’s been harassing him for two years, reports Pitchfork. The two have taken out orders against each other after their sexual relationship ended in 2020. Diplo’s attorney says “justice prevailed.”

Steve Jobs‘ daughter, Eve, is dating Drew Taggart, of The Chainsmokers, Us Weekly reports. A source said the pair started as a “casual summer fling.” Drew is 32 and Eve, a model, is 24.

Meghan Trainor revealed her favorite music videos to Allure. “All About That Bass,” “Lips Are Moving,” “Title,” “Me Too,” “Nice to Meet Ya” and “Bad for Me” are her picks, in chronological order.

Even ﻿Taylor Swift﻿’s mom says ﻿Ashley Leechin is Taylor’s doppelgänger. Leechin posted a reaction video to Taylor promoting ﻿Midnights﻿, on which Taylor commented, “My mom just saw this and said ‘she looks like you.’”

﻿Frankie Grande﻿ — ﻿Ariana﻿’s big bro — revealed he defied Madonna﻿’s advice to not be in a throuple. She told him, “That’s not going to end well” — and he told Billboard she was right.

