Music notes: Gotye, Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, Britney Spears and Ariana Grande

We heard ﻿Gotye‘s “Somebody That I Used to Know“11 years ago — and on Friday the music video reached an incredible 2 billion views. The artsy music video, which featured Kimbra, sees the pair becoming absorbed by an abstract art piece, but Kimbra breaks free at the end.

﻿Taylor Swift ﻿is out with another “Anti-Hero” challenge and this one stars her adorable cat ﻿Benjamin Button﻿. Taylor’s official fan page tweeted out, “Looks like Benjamin was left to his own devices and joined in on the #TSAntiHeroChallenge!” What’s Benjamin’s crime? He supposedly enables Taylor’s codependency.

﻿Joe Jonas﻿ released his collab with Khalid, “Not Alone,” on Friday and followed up with the song’s official music video, which features scenes from the upcoming Korean War drama﻿ Devotion﻿. Joe stars as aviator Marty “Skip” Goode in the movie, which flies into theaters on November 23.

Britney Spears﻿ shouted out﻿ Ariana Grande﻿ again, this time over her r.e.m. beauty fragrances. “I know I shouldn’t say this because I have my own line of perfume… but I’m obsessed with @ArianaGrande’s fragrance line,” she wrote on Instagram. Ari wrote in the comments, “i love yours as well ! always have and will. sending you so much love, queen.”

