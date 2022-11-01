Music notes: GAYLE, OneRepublic, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and Camila Cabello

GAYLE and OneRepublic are among the second round of announced MTV EMA performers. GAYLE has been nominated for the Best New and Best Push awards. Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Lewis Capaldi were previously tapped to take the stage on November 13. The show will stream on Paramount the following day.

Katy Perry joined the lineup of CMA Awards performers. She and Thomas Rhett will sing their new duet, “Where We Started.” The CMA Awards air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena November 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

In even more award show news, Christina Aguilera will perform at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. She heads into the award show with seven nominations, including album and record of the year. The ceremony airs November 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Univision.

Camila Cabello showed off her new, darker hair and curtain bangs when promoting Bombshell Magic, the latest holiday-themed fragrance from Victoria’s Secret. The singer was tapped to star in the brand’s bilingual campaign back in the spring.

