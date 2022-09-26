Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Spice Girls, Lewis Capaldi, Rihanna, Sam Smith and Meghan Trainor

Ed Sheeran is digging a remix of his song “Shape of You” with “Take On Me” by a-ha. The TikTok account @ThereIRuinedIt mashed the two songs together, but Ed wants to know, “Why is this SO GOOD?”

Ed is also working to protect the United Kingdom’s smallest music venues by teaming up with Music Venue Trust. He said in a statement, via Music Times, “Small, independent venues are so, so important to the music community, and I’ve played some of my favourite gigs of my career in these rooms. We’ve got to do all we can to protect these beautiful venues that we’ve all come to love for years to come.”

﻿Melanie C ﻿is looking back at the ﻿Spice Girls﻿’ infamous meetup with then-﻿Prince Charles﻿, now ﻿King Charles III﻿, in 1997. Mel told ﻿People ﻿﻿Geri Halliwell ﻿gave the royal a pat on the butt and joined ﻿Mel B﻿ in kissing him on the cheek — he didn’t mind! “Now that Charles is our King, it kind of makes it even more naughty,” she laughed. “Those naughty Spice Girls!”

﻿Lewis Capaldi﻿ took on ﻿Britney Spears﻿ by covering her song “Everytime” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Lewis slowed down the melancholy track and made the song punch harder with his raw, emotional vocals. Fans are begging him to release it as a single.

Rihanna is the next Super Bowl halftime performer and she is going to give “1,000 percent,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight.

Sam Smith celebrated new song “Unholy” amassing nearly 30,000,000 streams﻿. They shared a screenshot of the song’s Spotify stats to their Instagram Story and captioned it with a sobbing emoji.

Meghan Trainor wants “4 babies.” She shared a TikTok about how she learned to love her stretch marks and C-section scars, which she said made it look like “a lawnmower ran over me.” She’s now teasing, “It’s about to get crazy” with her future pregnancy plans.

