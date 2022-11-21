Music notes: Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa﻿ will be the first-ever recipient of the Collection of the Year award at the Shoe Oscars aka the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 30. ﻿Billboard ﻿said Dua is being recognized for her Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2 collection.

Fans had no idea Justin Bieber was hiding inside of a giant bear costume at a Drew House pop-up show in Tokyo, Japan. He shared images from the event, which celebrated his clothing line.

﻿Taylor Swift﻿ is a fan of ﻿Kim Petras ﻿and told the “Unholy” singer just that at the American Music Awards. Pop Base caught the sweet exchange in which Taylor pulled Kim into a hug and told her, “I love your song so much. I’ve done a lot of butt-popping to that!” It’s unknown what song she’s exactly referring to, but fans are obviously hoping this means the two will collaborate on a song very soon.

﻿Camila Cabello ﻿helped ﻿BLACKPINK ﻿close out their North American tour by performing a duet with ﻿Jisoo. ﻿Billboard reports they performed “Liar” together — a song off Camila’s Romance album. Camila was decked out in BLACKPINK attire for the show, which went down at the Banc of California Stadium.

