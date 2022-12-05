Music notes: Demi Lovato, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles

Demi Lovato confirmed they are back in the music studio, which has fans theorizing the singer’s working on their ninth studio album. Demi shared a TikTok video titled “When [you’re] getting back in the studio.” In the clip, Demi mouths along to a person screaming, “Here the f*** we go!”

Post Malone ﻿trolled TMZ on who will be co-headlining ﻿Rihanna﻿’s Super Bowl halftime show by joking, “Alright guys, it’s me.” He also teased Rihanna’s partner, ﻿A$AP Rocky, could join her onstage. Rihanna has yet to say if she has any special guests lined up for her headlining event.

Ed Sheeran was filmed floundering in the ocean for a new music video, reports Daily Mail. Ed, who was wearing a yellow rain jacket, allowed himself to be tossed around by the icy Norfolk Sea. Ed got absolutely drenched. It’s believed he was filming a music video for a song that’ll be on his forthcoming album, – (stylized as Minus).

Harry Styles‘ shows at Madison Square Garden broke a Billboard Boxscore record. His 15-show residency in New York City earned him a whopping $63.1 million after selling over 277,000 tickets. The outlet deemed that number the highest-grossing headlining event in their Boxscore history.

