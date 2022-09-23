Music notes: BTS, BLACKPINK, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Ava Max and more

BTS released a new remix of their song “Yet to Come” for Hyundai’s 2022 World Cup campaign. The group plays from a rooftop as scenes flash of kids playing soccer and fans enjoying watching the World Cup.

BLACKPINK is officially the first K-pop girl group to score a #1 album in the U.K., reports NME. Born Pink has soared to the top of the U.K. albums charts. Their debut album, The Album, peaked at #2.

Is Olivia Rodrigo going to appear in the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? The cast list was released but Olivia’s name was not there, reports Billboard. She played fan favorite character Nini, who had a sendoff last season to pursue her dreams. Disney has yet to confirm if Olivia will cameo in the upcoming final season. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Lil Nas X has this to say to those panning his new song, “Star Walkin.’” “Try listening to it at 1.25x speed, with an octave up, and drums filtered, on an nintendo 3ds, at 3am, while your parents are arguing in the background because things just keep getting worse and you say it’s not your fault but you know it is,” he tweeted.

Ava Max will perform at NYRP’s Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins on October 28. The singer is set to sing “Sweet But Psycho” and “Million Dollar Baby” at the Halloween show, which also features a costume contest and a red carpet event.

Madonna is celebrating that the music video for her “Hung Up” remix with rapper Tokischa has already amassed 1 million views on YouTube after it was released Tuesday. She shared an edited image of herself smoking along with the cryptic message, “U want a piece of me?”

