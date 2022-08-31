Music notes: Britney Spears, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, Jennifer Lopez, Charli XCX and fun.

﻿Britney Spears﻿ embraced her inner Lady Godiva and showed off her new, navel-length hair extensions. “First time having really long hair !!! It’s different … serving evil mermaid vibes I guess,” she wrote on Twitter. She added, “this is not a hair commercial.”

Charlie Puth flexed his perfect pitch by helping Connecticut’s Mystic Aquarium figure out what note their sea lion gurgled. “That would be a B flat,” he replied, noting it “also works on” Fergie‘s “Fergalicious.” He even blended the sea lion’s vocals in with the song. He also mysteriously noted, “Go to my Spotify on Friday.”

Speaking of Charlie, his “Marvin Gaye” collaborator, ﻿Meghan Trainor﻿, referenced their infamous kiss at the 2015 American Music Awards on TikTok. Taking part in the viral “Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas” audio meme, Meghan’s pretended not to be amused by the kiss, but she did like a comment that said she “would do it again.”

Jennifer Lopez is setting a new wedding trend by declaring “milky nails” are the new French manicure. Vogue reports the “On The Floor” singer wore her almond-shaped nails long and painted them in a transparent white polish. This has led the fashion mag to declaring it the new manicure for brides.

Charli XCX had to pull out of a fundraiser in Brighton, England, to recover from a stomach bug. The “Boom Clap” singer told fans she had been wrestling with the illness for two days. “It’s been brutal,” she tweeted and expressed hope she’ll be back on the stage soon. “Just been prescribed some antibiotics so fingers crossed.”

fun.﻿’s 2011 hit “We Are Young” has joined YouTube’s billion views club. This marks the first song for both fun. and collaborator ﻿Janelle Monáe to hit over 1 billion views. The song is also RIAA-certified Diamond, meaning it sold over 10 million copies.

