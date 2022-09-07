Music notes: BLACKPINK, Billie Eilish, Em Beihold, Selena Gomez, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jamie Lynn Spears and more

BLACKPINK dropped the eight-song track list for their upcoming Born Pink album. The second song — called “Shut Down” — is their title track. Rosé and Jisoo wrote track four, “Yeah Yeah Yeah.” Born Pink arrives September 16.

Billie Eilish is a Gucci girl and is the latest star in their new eyewear campaign. A promotional video sees her being stalked by her doppelgänger before the two get into a car together and say “I love you” to one another.

Em Beihold dropped “12345” and its music video. The song sounds more upbeat in nature but it tackles themes like anxiety, imposter syndrome and depression.

﻿Five Seconds of Summer﻿ are also out with a new song, titled “Older.” Their new album, ﻿5SOS5,﻿ arrives September 23.

Selena Gomez teamed up with Rema for the new song “Calm Down.” They also starred in the new music video, which dropped Wednesday.

Selena is also heading to next week’s Emmy Awards, as Only Murders in the Building is up for a few awards. Kelly Clarkson is also set to make an appearance, as her daytime talk show scored some nods. The 74th Emmy Awards air Monday, September 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Jamie Lynn Spears has been cast in the special forces reality show tentatively titled Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, Variety reports. This is the American take on the popular British show, which Fox is promoting as “the ultimate celebrity social experiment.”

Charlie Puth is in his birthday suit again, posting yet another thirst trap. He shared a photo of him on a swing — with his backside facing the camera — and captioned the black-and-white photo, “What rhymes with Four.”

Meghan Trainor has a new song out on Friday — “Don’t I Make It Look Easy.” Meghan shared a teaser to Instagram on Wednesday.

