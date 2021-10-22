Murder Suspect Shot By Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies, After Shooting Police K9

(Kenosha, WI) A man was shot and wounded by police in Kenosha County, after he shot a police K9. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says officials stopped a vehicle late on Thursday morning, which was believed to be connected to a homicide in Chicago. The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly caught by K9 Riggs. The suspect, who was armed, shot the dog in the forehead, at which time deputies opened fire. The unidentified male was struck in the abdomen and leg, and was rushed to the hospital. Riggs was also rushed to surgery, but is expected to survive. More details are expected as the investigation moves forward.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-22-21)